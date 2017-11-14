You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jon Stewart Gets Honest About Not Believing Louis C.K. Sexual Misconduct Rumors: ‘You Get Mad at Yourself’

"You give your friends the benefit of the doubt," Stewart said during an interview on TODAY.

46 mins ago

Shutterstock

Jon Stewart joined Matt Lauer during the November 14 edition of “TODAY” to promote his upcoming HBO comedy event “Night of Too Many Stars,” and the comedian took some time during the interview to address Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct. Stewart says he became aware of the rumors surrounding C.K.’s behavior only a year ago when an audience member asked him about the rumors during a live taping of a podcast. Although Stewart took the rumors seriously, he was also willing to give a good friend like C.K. the “benefit of the doubt.”

