Julianna Margulies Recalls Uncomfortable Encounters With Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal: ‘I Saw His Gun’

Both alleged incidents took place in the men's hotel rooms.

Julianna Margulies has a Harvey Weinstein story of her own — and an eerily similar one involving Steven Seagal. The actress recalled both incidents on Sirius XM’s “Just Jenny Show,” according to Deadline, telling host Jenny Hutt that she met both the actor and the producer in their hotel rooms, which she was led to by female assistants who she now says “were leading me to the lion’s den.”

Margulies, best known for her starring role on “The Good Wife,” was 23 during the alleged incident with Seagal. She was told a female casting director would be in his hotel room as well, but arrived the find the “Under Siege” star alone. “I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” recalls Margulies, who managed to leave Seagal’s room “unscathed. I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room…I sorta screamed my way out.”

Margulies says her encounter with Weinstein took place in 1996, by which time she was already starring on “ER.” She was once again escorted to the room by a female assistant who, she was told, would be present for the duration of her time with Weinstein. That assistant “knocked on the door, and she was standing behind me,” says Margulies. “And he opened the door in a bathrobe. I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at her, daggers.”

Upon looking at the woman to say how she would react, Margulies “caught her in a shrug – like, ‘What could I do?’ And he looked at me, furious, and he took the door and he said, ‘Just wanted to say good audition.’ And he slammed the door.”

Following similar accounts from more than 50 women, Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Company, expelled from the Academy, and banned for life from the Producers Guild of America.