‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ First Footage: Watch Chris Pratt Play With A Baby Raptor

J.A. Bayona directs the sequel to Colin Trevorrow's 2015 smash hit, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The first footage from “Jurassic World” Fallen Kingdom” has arrived courtesy of Colin Trevorrow’s Twitter account, which has posted an adorable video of Chris Pratt playing with a baby raptor. It’s unclear whether or not the footage is from the actual movie or if it was just taken on set, nor is it confirmed if the baby raptor is CGI or an animatronic. “The Impossible” director J.A. Boyena has promised more practical effects in the sequel.

“Obviously you don’t have real dinosaurs — sometimes you have people playing dinosaurs — but we love animatronics and we’re trying to do as much with them as possible,” he said of the sequel. “I think animatronics bring soul and reality to it. We’re trying to find the balance between animatronics and CGI in order to cheat the audience so they don’t know what they’re seeing.”

One of the biggest criticisms of “Jurassic World” was the CGI-heavy dinosaurs. Trevorrow co-wrote the sequel but has stepped out of the director’s chair for Boyena. Original cast members Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong will be returning for the next installment, which opens June 22, 2018. Watch the first footage below.

