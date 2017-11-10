‘Justice League’ First Reactions Agree Zack Snyder’s Superhero Epic is ‘Flawed’ But ‘Better Than Expected’

One thing is clear among the first reactions for Zack Snyder's new movie: It's a huge improvement over "Batman v Superman."

“Justice League” may not be a new superhero classic like “Wonder Woman,” but it’s certainly not an epic disaster like “Batman v Superman” or “Suicide Squad.” The social media embargo for the latest superhero blockbuster in the DCEU has broken, bringing with it a flood of first reactions from movie critics that all agree “Justice League” is a flawed movie that is still fun and way better than expected.

Following the events of “Batman v Superman,” “Justice League” picks up in a world without Superman. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) head out on a mission to recruit Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in order to defend the world against an incoming alien invasion, headed by the villainous Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

A lot has been riding on the movie given the terrible reviews that have met DCEU movies outside of “Wonder Women.” The first reactions below make it clear that “Justice League” isn’t the universe-ending movie some fans were fearing it would be. Zack Snyder is credited as the director, although he left the project following the death of his daughter earlier this year. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish reshoots and oversee post-production.

“Justice League” opens in theaters nationwide November 17. Check out the first reactions below.

#JusticeLeague is a fun, bumpy ride that succeeds in character, but fails in narrative. It’s a mixed bag of execution that’s saved by the actors, who rise above the shortcomings to deliver an engaging, funny and hopeful, yet flawed, entry to the DCEU. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

The flaws rest mainly on the rapid-fire pace, lack of suspense and a villain that fails on every level to be scary, formidable or memorable. Thankfully, the League does not fall in that category. #JusticeLeague @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is better than BvS and #SuicideSquad – it’s lean, mean & packed w/ superhero action. I dug most of its lighter moments & I think it has one of the best action sequences ever in a DCEU movie. And of course Wonder Woman steals the show. pic.twitter.com/rW3UjpBUMk — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is solid entertainment despite some problems. They pulled off a strange alchemy that works better than it should. The story is lacking, but the League is great and it’s a blast to watch them in action together. Wonder Woman is clutch, obvi. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague is fine. It’s more coherent & less idiosyncratic than Batman v Superman (which I loved, so make of that what you will), and tries very hard to lighten up on the gloom & doom of the DC universe. There are jokes and everything! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 10, 2017

Bottom line: JUSTICE LEAGUE is awesome! ZACK SNYDER’s film is filled with so many moments that had me geeking out and crying nerd tears. When an action scene/hero moment hits, the film is firing on all cylinders. Still love Affleck’s BATMAN. My fav Batman actor since Keaton. pic.twitter.com/YKZTbVJL7D — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 10, 2017

JUSTICE LEAGUE! It’s okay. Narratively it’s a mess, the stakes don’t work & the villain isn’t great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it’s funny, & there’s some surprisingly effective character work. I didn’t love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future. pic.twitter.com/OY4ARJ5vDY — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 10, 2017

Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story “flaws” and a simple, CGI villain. BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it’s tough to choose a favorite. It’s a ton a fun, start to finish. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 10, 2017

I am genuinely happy to report #JusticeLeague is a lot of fun. It’s not perfect and has its problems, but does the job of making you care about these characters as a team by its end. It’s also VERY funny, in lots of unexpected ways. pic.twitter.com/1AAjYgv16i — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 10, 2017

The good: #JusticeLeague is my favorite DCEU movie. It will make you love its heroes and want to see them team-up again. pic.twitter.com/mU2khvwUPD — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 10, 2017