‘Justice League’ First Reactions Agree Zack Snyder’s Superhero Epic is ‘Flawed’ But ‘Better Than Expected’

One thing is clear among the first reactions for Zack Snyder's new movie: It's a huge improvement over "Batman v Superman."

4 hours ago

Justice League” may not be a new superhero classic like “Wonder Woman,” but it’s certainly not an epic disaster like “Batman v Superman” or “Suicide Squad.” The social media embargo for the latest superhero blockbuster in the DCEU has broken, bringing with it a flood of first reactions from movie critics that all agree “Justice League” is a flawed movie that is still fun and way better than expected.

Following the events of “Batman v Superman,” “Justice League” picks up in a world without Superman. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) head out on a mission to recruit Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in order to defend the world against an incoming alien invasion, headed by the villainous Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

A lot has been riding on the movie given the terrible reviews that have met DCEU movies outside of “Wonder Women.” The first reactions below make it clear that “Justice League” isn’t the universe-ending movie some fans were fearing it would be. Zack Snyder is credited as the director, although he left the project following the death of his daughter earlier this year. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish reshoots and oversee post-production.

“Justice League” opens in theaters nationwide November 17. Check out the first reactions below.

