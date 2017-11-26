‘Justice League’ Originally Began on a More Comedic Note, but Warner Bros. Made Joss Whedon Change It

Whedon memorialized what could have been with a note reading "To Battles Lost."

As is tradition in the DC Universe, “Justice League” has opened to mixed reviews and disappointing box-office numbers. The superhero team-up movie, which was finished by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder had to step down to deal with a family tragedy, begins with Batman defeating an evildoer in a scene that few have singled out as being especially memorable.

According to the actor who played said ruffian, the scene was envisioned as being much funnier by Whedon — but Warner Bros. made him change it.

“I love Joss Whedon. My scene with Batman was originally conceived as a comedic scene. That’s how Joss wrote it, and that’s how we shot it,” Holt McCallany tells Men’s Fitness in a new interview. “I thought it came out great, but the studio felt it would be a mistake to open the film with a completely comedic scene, so it was re-edited a little bit. I was disappointed, but when I got home to New York I found a bottle of my favorite champagne and a note from Joss that said ‘To Battles Lost. Gratefully, Joss.’ I can’t tell you how much it meant to me that he took the time to write to me. Joss Whedon is a class act. I had the letter framed.”

Whedon is known for injecting genre fare with wit and levity, but it would appear that WB wasn’t laughing in this case.