Kathy Griffin Calls Out Netflix for Working With Louis C.K. After Turning Her Down

She says she pitched them several shows and a stand-up special.

Kathy Griffin has called out Netflix following the streaming platform’s decision to cancel a planned stand-up special from Louis C.K., though not for the reason you might expect. The actress and comedian responded to Netflix’s tweet about the situation with what some might consider fightin’ words this morning.

“Yeah, hi. Remember we had a meeting I pitched you at least five different shows and a stand up special and some girl name Lisa said and I quote ‘well we already have Chelsea,’” Griffin tweeted earlier today; one might reasonably conclude that the Chelsea in question is Chelsea Handler, whose show “Chelsea” premiered on Netflix last year and has aired more than 100 episodes.

Rather than a criticism of the company’s decision to cancel its future plans with C.K., Griffin appears to be calling them out for working with him in the first place while she was left in the cold. She had a scandal of her own earlier this year following a photo shoot in which she held the fake severed head of Donald Trump, which was widely regarded as a bad move.