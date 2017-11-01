Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexual Harassment by Three More Men: ‘He Put His Hand on My Crotch’

The new allegations follow Anthony Rapp's claims that the "House of Cards" actor sexually harassed him in 1986.

Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexual harassment by three more men: Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana, and an anonymous actor. The new allegations follow in the footsteps of the Buzzfeed report in which “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him in 1986. Rapp was only 14 at the time of the alleged encounter, while Spacey was 26 years old.

In a post published on Facebook (via Variety), Cavazos says Spacey made two advances on him in London. The actor was appearing in various productions at The Old Vic theater, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015. According to Cavazos, Spacey routinely sought out young actors, especially those under 30 years old. “It was so common that it became a local joke (in poor taste),” Cavazos wrote. The actor alleges that Spacey had a “routine” that involved setting up a picnic on set with champagne. He would then allegedly try and make sexual advances.

“It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us,” Cavazos wrote.

In an interview with RadarOnline, Tony Montana alleges that Spacey approached him at a bar in Los Angeles in 2003 and grabbed his crotch. The filmmaker was in his 30s at the time.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana said. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package. I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it. I paid for my drink and got away from him.”

A third actor, who is remaining anonymous, gave an interview to the BBC and claimed that Spacey made a pass at him in the 1980s. The actor says he was a teenager when he met Spacey at a summer theater. Spacey allegedly invited the actor to spend a weekend with him at his New York home, to which the actor agreed. The actor claims he refused to share Spacey’s bed and slept on the sofa instead, but when he woke up Spacey was lying on top of him with his arms around him.

Rapp was the first accuser to come forward with accusations against Spacey. In the wake of the scandal, Netflix has stopped production on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.” Spacey issued an apology to Rapp in which he claimed that he did not remember the described encounter. Spacey then apologized for his alleged behavior and publicly came out as gay.