Kevin Spacey Allegedly Had a Sexual Relationship With A 14-Year-Old That Ended in Attempted Rape

"[Kevin Spacey] is a pedophile," the anonymous accuser says in an interview with Vulture.

Kevin Spacey is being accused of attempted rape by an anonymous artist in a new interview with Vulture. The artist, now 48, said he had a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14 years old that ended with Spacey allegedly trying to rape him.

The accusation is latest made against the “House of Cards” actor since the publication of a Buzzfeed report on October 30 in which “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him in 1986. Three additional men also accused Spacey of harassment: Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana, and an anonymous actor.

In the Vulture interview, the anonymous artist said he met Spacey in 1981 when he was 12, and Spacey was one of his acting teachers in classes that were held inside Saint Thomas’s Church in Mamaroneck, New York. Their sexual relationship reportedly began two years later when the actor met Spacey again at New York’s Shakespeare in the Park. According to the artist, Spacey spotted him on the ticket line and requested they take a walk.

The artist recalled: “He was kind of in high seduction mode and gave me his phone number and asked me to call him. [Spacey] said, ‘I want to see you, and I want you to come to my apartment.’ He said he’d always been really drawn to me at the acting classes, but had stayed away because I was 12. So I’m like [laughs]… now that I was 14.”

The artist says he called Spacey the next day and was invited to his apartment on the Upper West Side of New York City. “[Spacey] told me how he was in love with me and wanted to see me,” the artist said. “We started a sexual relationship that first visit, which mostly involved me fucking him.” The artist says he met with Spacey “three or four” more times after their first sexual encounter.

The alleged rape occurred a year later when the artist was 15 years old. Spacey invited him to his apartment, where the actor allegedly wanted to have sex with the artist but in the top position. “He wanted to have sex, and this time he wanted to fuck me, which had never happened to me before,” the artist said. He describes the alleged rape as follows:

I guess he must have come up behind me and yanked down my baggy jeans, and he goes to fuck me and I’m like, “No, I don’t want to.” And he pushes hard, and grabs me, and starts shoving up against my asshole, and it hurts like a motherfucker. I again tell him no, and he tries again. I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me. I’m sturdy, thankfully. I throw him off of me and I run crying down the stairs and out into the street and then suck it all up and go have dinner.

When asked by Vulture if Spacey had penetrated him, the artist responded: “No. I don’t think so. I know it hurt, so something went somewhere to the point where it hurt, but I remember feeling like I got him. I did not feel like I had been fucked… I always have said, ‘He tried to rape me.’ I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

According to the artist, he called Spacey a few days later but the actor did not answer. He did not try to make contact again with Spacey until a year later, but the two never met again.

“He is a pedophile,” the artist says of Spacey. Rapp was also 14 years old when his alleged incident with Spacey occurred.

“When you look at his statement, you realize also he’s profoundly narcissistic,” the artist says of Spacey’s apology to Rapp, in which Spacey said he did not remember the incident and publicly came out as gay. “He thinks this is about being caught that he’s gay. And then he is spinning it, right? ‘Oh, people like gays now. So I’ll throw them that. I’ll say I’m gay and I will betray my whole community and do something else that conflates pedophilia with male homosexuality.’ That’s great. Thank you for that. And that was probably the thing that made me want to talk more than anything else. How repulsive that was.”

Spacey’s representative told Variety that the actor is now seeking “evolution and treatment” in the wake of the harassment allegations. You can read the artist’s entire interview at Vulture.