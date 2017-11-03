Every Wildly Inappropriate Kevin Spacey Joke ‘Difficult People’ Ever Made — Watch

Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner have been sounding the alarm about the actor for three seasons of their Hulu show.

There is much to love about “Difficult People”: The biting humor dripping with old school charm, cameos from Broadway’s greatest character actors, and the greatest television friendship since “The Golden Girls” went off the air. But there’s one recurring bit on Julie Klausner’s pitch-perfect Hulu comedy that has only ripened like a fine boxed wine — Kevin Spacey jokes. The non-nonsense writer and actress has never minced words when it comes to the alleged predator, and that was long before Anthony Rapp’s chilling story led to the deluge of accusations headed Spacey’s way.

Starring Klausner and Billy Eichner as fictionalized versions of themselves before they were famous, “Difficult People” screams, “They just don’t make comedies like they used to.” And that includes chutzpah. A new compilation of every Kevin Spacey joke ever made on the show opens with: “His hand shot up faster than Kevin Spacey’s fly at the opening of ‘Newsies.'” Another bit asks, “What do kids hate?” The answer: “Jazz, the dentist, homework, Kevin Spacey.”

One of Billy’s many existential crises sums up the actor’s life quite neatly: “Maybe I should give up trying to find love, you know? I’m gonna go the Kevin Spacey route. Just stop trying to be a human being, and just focus on getting famous, and then after I have my own Netflix show focus all of my frustrations on a boyfriend young enough to be my own son.”

In light of the recent allegations, some of the more cutting jokes on “Difficult People” may seem in poor taste. However, given Klausner’s long-held outsider status in Hollywood, she certainly had nothing to gain from taking on one of its most beloved actors. Klausner and the rest of the writing staff are to be applauded for calling out Spacey’s shameful “secret.” Maybe now Hollywood has room for more people as brilliant as she is.

Watch the montage below: