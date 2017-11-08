Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexually Assaulting the 18-Year-Old Son of a News Anchor

More than a dozen men have now come forward with similar stories.

Heather Unruh, a former news anchor for Boston’s WCVB, has accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting her son last year. The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on Nantucket when Unruh’s son was 18, and she described it at a press conference held at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Boston this morning.

“I’m here today, not as a journalist today, but as a mom,” Unruh said during the televised press conference. She described her son as a “star-struck 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim” at the time of their meeting, adding that “there was no consent” and Spacey brought her son “drink after drink” before putting his hand down his pants and grabbing his genitals.

“I want to make it clear, this was a criminal act,” she said. “Nothing could have prepared my son for how that assault would make him feel as a man. It harmed him and it cannot be undone. While he has tried his best to deal with it, as he says, it’s always there.”

Unruh first spoke out on Twitter last month, writing that “the #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell.” Just over two weeks later, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him when he was 14 years old. More than a dozen men have come forward with similar stories since then.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, has since been fired from “House of Cards” and had his Netflix movie “Gore” scrapped; “All the Money in the World,” the new Ridley Scott drama in which he stars, was just pulled from AFI Fest, where it was set to be the closing-night film.