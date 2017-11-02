Kevin Spacey Seeking ‘Evaluation and Treatment’ After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Four men have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against the "House of Cards" actor.

Kevin Spacey’s representative has confirmed the actor is now seeking “evaluation” and “treatment” following numerous accusations of sexual harassment made against him. According to the representative’s statement (via Variety): “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.”

Spacey was first publicly accused of sexual harassment by “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp. In a Buzzfeed report published on October 30, Rapp claimed Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986. The two men had met that year at Broadway-related events since they were each starring in new shows (Rapp in “Precious Sons,” Spacey in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”). Spacey allegedly invited Rapp to a party and after all the guests had left he reportedly “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.” Rapp was only 14 at the time of the alleged encounter, while Spacey was 26 years old.

In the wake of Rapp’s allegation, three more men came forward with more accusations against Spacey. Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote on Facebook (via Variety) that Spacey had a reputation for seeking out young actors while serving as artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theater from 2004 to 2015. Filmmaker Tony Montana told RadarOnline that Spacey approached him at a bar in Los Angeles in 2003 and allegedly grabbed his crotch.

The last accusation came from an anonymous actor, who told the BBC that Spacey made a pass at him in the 1980s. The actor met Spacey at summer theater and spent a night at his New York City home. The actor refused to share a bed with Spacey and when he woke up, Spacey was allegedly on top of him with his arms around him.

Following the accusations, Netflix has stopped production on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.” Spacey issued an apology to Rapp in which he claimed that he did not remember the described encounter. Spacey then apologized for his alleged behavior and publicly came out as gay.