Kevin Spacey Yanked from ‘All the Money in the World’ Six Weeks Before Its Release

Christopher Plummer will take over in the film, which was meant to be the closing night showpiece at AFI FEST before sexual assault allegations were waged against Spacey.

In an eleventh-hour shocker to save “All the Money in the World” from being pummeled with Kevin Spacey backlash when it hits theaters December 22, Deadline reports that director Ridley Scott and his producing partners at Imperative Entertainment have replaced the actor with Christopher Plummer. Immediate reshoots are expected of all scenes involving Spacey’s former role as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The kidnapping of Getty’s grandson is the subject of the film.

Since October 29, more than a dozen boys and men — including Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp — have accused Spacey of sexually harassing them or worse. On November 8, Spacey was accused of grabbing an 18-year-old’s genitals last year; a former child actor previously told Vulture that Spacey attempted to rape him.

One day after Rapp made his allegation public and Spacey announced that he was gay as part of his waffled response, Netflix cancelled “House of Cards,” the hit political drama that won Spacey six seasons of acclaim as onetime U.S. President Frank Underwood. Spacey’s representative said that the two-time Oscar recipient is currently in the midst of “evaluation and treatment.”

It had already been a tumultuous week for “All the Money in the World.” The film was set to close the 31st annual AFI FEST, which kicks off tomorrow, but distributor Sony pulled the movie on November 6, reportedly heeding to Scott’s own wishes.

Although Spacey — who underwent five hours in the make-up chair each day — is a huge presence in the film’s trailer, according to Deadline, he was only on set for eight to 10 days. His former co-stars, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, reportedly support the reshoots.

At 87, Plummer is nearly 30 years older than Spacey. The Canadian actor, best known for his role as Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” became the oldest Academy Award-winning actor in history five years ago, taking home the Best Supporting Actor statuette for “Beginners.”

Below, watch the trailer for the version of “All the Money in the World” that filmgoers never will see.