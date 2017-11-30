Kirstie Alley Says It’s ‘Bullshit’ That People Are Losing Jobs Over Sexual Harassment Accusations

“Can’t confront your accuser? This is bullshit," the former "Cheers" star said on Twitter.

Kirstie Alley is facing some backlash after making comments on Twitter in which she expressed frustration over the fact that people are losing their jobs over accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. Although Alley says her comments were not made in relation to Matt Lauer, the actress did post her thoughts just hours after the former “Today” anchor was fired from NBC over being accused of harassment by several anonymous women.

“What the hell is happening?” Alley asked her followers. “We now live in a country where people lose their jobs when accused of something without proof or trial or in some cases with anonymous accusers? Can’t confront your accuser? This is bullshit.”

What the hell is happening? We now live in a country where people lose their jobs when accused of something without proof or trial or in some cases w anonymous accusers? Can’t confront your accuser? This is bullshit. And IT HURTS THE REAL VICTIMS of abuse. AND innocent people. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 29, 2017

I may be mistaken (I’m not) I don’t believe I’ve ever mentioned Matt L. in ANY tweet EVER.. another example of MISDUPLICATION run a muck — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 30, 2017

Men such as Lauer and Kevin Spacey have been fired from their jobs following harassment and abuse accusations. Louis C.K. is one of the only accused men to admit the harassment claims against him are true.

