The LAPD Is Investigating 28 Reports of Sex Crimes Related to Hollywood — and Expects More

Harvey Weinstein is among the many people being investigated.

Harvey Weinstein was just the tip of the iceberg. Deadline reports that Police Chief Charlie Beck and the LAPD have 28 different sex-crime cases related to Hollywood and other media figures, including “Girls” writer/producer Murray Miller and actor Ed Westwick; what’s more, Beck is confident that more will come.

“We anticipate the LAPD and other jurisdictions will receive even more high profile sex crime reports in the coming weeks and months,” said Beck. “We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to report these crimes.”

“We recognize the significant trauma these victims suffer at the hands of the predators who commit these heinous crimes,” he added. “Our detectives are coordinating closely with our local prosecutors and other police agencies, including the NYPD. The high-profile nature of these particular cases has not changed our unyielding commitment to seek justice for ALL victims of sexual assault.”

In addition to those 28 cases, 37 more reports of sex crimes have been forwarded to other jurisdictions.