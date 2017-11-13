Lena Headey Rains Fire on Louis C.K.’s ‘Narcissistic’ Apology: ‘He Didn’t Apologize. FULL STOP’

"The words you wrote are a sh*tshow of narcissistic c*ck soup," wrote the "Game of Thrones" actress.

Lena Headey needs no henchman to do her bidding; the “Game of Thrones” actress made her feelings on Louis C.K. very clear over the weekend, calling lies on his apology. The disgraced comedian released a statement taking full responsibility for sexually harassing five women who worked with him in some capacity over the course of fifteen years, as reported in The New York Times. “These stories are true,” he wrote. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true.”

“Louis CK. The words you wrote are a shitshow of narcissistic cock soup,” the actress tweeted over the weekend. Headey previously shared her own harassment experience at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

C.K.’s full statement was met with a collective eye roll by many, but appears to have worked on some fans eager to absolve the once beloved comedian. One Twitter user replied: “He admitted he did those things, he apologized… do [you] wanna hang him in public?” Headey responded swiftly and assuredly: “He didn’t apologize. FULL STOP. He wrote some stuff that he thought would make people still think he’s funny. He ain’t.”

Even so, C.K. is getting off relatively easily: If Headey could have unleashed the full wrath of Cersei Lannister, he’d already have lost his head.

