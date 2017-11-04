‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon, Which Wants the Precious All for Itself

Jeff Bezos wants to form a fellowship with Warner Bros. and the Tolkien estate.

The one trilogy to rule them all could be headed to the small screen. Variety reports that Amazon is in talks with Warner Bros. to develop J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” novels for television, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said to be personally involved with the negotiations — a rarity, and one apparently inspired by his enthusiasm for the science-fiction/fantasy genres.

While most of Amazon’s original series lean toward the “Transparent” and “Red Oaks” end of the spectrum, Bezos began a push for more mainstream fare in the vein of “Game of Thrones” earlier this year. A new take on “Lord of the Rings,” Peter Jackson’s adaptations of which grossed nearly $3 billion at the box office, would certainly qualify. The films also proved hugely successful with the Academy, as “The Return of the King” won all 11 Oscars for which it was nominated (including Best Picture and Best Director).

Variety further reports that Warner Bros. and the Tolkien estate have been jointly shopping the potential series based on Tolkien’s three novels and that, though the negotiations are “still in very early stages” and “no deal has been set,” Amazon has emerged as the frontrunner.