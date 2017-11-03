‘Lost and Found’ Trailer: The World’s Worst Exploitation Movie House Finally Gets the Doc It Deserves — Watch

"The story of the grindhouse studio so on fire...it burnt to the ground." (Or did it?)

“Literally no one was a fan of the Silver Screen movies.” And thus is the legacy of Silver Screen Cinema Pictures International, perhaps Hollywood’s least loved and most unnecessary grindhouse movie distributor. As the Silver Screen team giddily jumped on board the exploitation movie craze of the ’70s and ’80s, the movie house churned out film after film, most of them very poor facsimiles of other, better films, nearly all of them avoided and derided by both the public and the critical sectors. (Never heard of it? You’re not alone.)

And then it was all gone. Every single Silver Screen print and negative was destroyed in a 1984 fire — talk about too hot for the screen — eradicating the legacy of a brand that most people have absolutely zero knowledge of ever having existed. But even Silver Screen, seemingly always destined to exist in wacky obscurity, couldn’t be kept totally down, and the surprise 2013 discovery of a treasure trove of seemingly lost trailers changed its fortunes forever.

The new documentary “Lost and Found: The True Hollywood Story of Silver Screen Cinema Pictures International” restores those trailers and presents them alongside perhaps more information that any Silver Screen fan (do they exist? maybe!) could ever hope to consume, including archival photos, promotional materials, behind-the-scenes footage, and new interviews. Silver Screen is dead, long live Silver Screen!

Directed by Jason Bailey and Mike Hull, the film features narration from Tony Perry and a slew of talking head interviews for film critics and historians like Bailey, Michael Gingold, Grady Hendrix, Glenn Kenny, Chris Nashawaty, Chris Poggiali, and Kristy Puchko to contextualize the literally unbelievable (wink wink, nudge nudge) story of Silver Screen Cinema Pictures International, the grindhouse distro you’ve never heard of, for very good reason.

“Lost and Found” is available for both rental and download today via Vimeo on Demand. Check it out right here.

And whet your whistle for the year’s most unexpected documentary with our exclusive trailer and clip from “Lost and Found” below, plus its delightfully schlocky poster.





