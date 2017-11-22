Louis C.K.’s Apology Is Even More Ridiculous in Wacky Song Form — Watch

Hear the most rousing chorus of "I never showed a woman my dick without asking first" ever written.

When Louis C.K. admitted that the allegations reported by The New York Times about his sexual misconduct were true, a portion of his (let’s face it, mostly male) fans were initially persuaded. C.K.’s apology stood in contrast to the fervent denials spouted by other accused men, but many found his tone flippant and more concerned with his collaborators than his victims. Responding on Twitter, “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey called his words “a shitshow of narcissistic cock soup,” adding that “he didn’t apologize. FULL STOP.”

C.K.’s shifty statement inspired one enterprising young comedian to spring into action; filmmaker Lauren Maul set his “narcissistic cock soup” to music, and the result is not only hilarious, but undeniably catchy. Using colorful cutout animation, Maul brilliantly turns C.K. into a cartoon fool of his making. The chorus makes light of the most insincere line in the statement, “I never showed a woman my dick asking first.”

The song is part of Maul’s forthcoming project, “Apologies From Men: The Album.” She previously penned the zany “Amazon Reviews: The Musical!,” which was named one of IndieWire’s best web series of 2016. “Whenever a man apologizes, it’s music to my ears,” Maul recently told IndieWire. The latest series from the prolific creator, “Next Level Anxiety,” blends sci-fi, horror, and comedy to tackle contemporary social issues.

“The Louis CK Apology… Set to Music” is one of the most brilliant upsides to come out of the recent wave of sexual assault stories rocking Hollywood.

Watch the brilliant short below. (Fair warning: It will get stuck in your head).