Louis C.K. Dropped by HBO, ‘Under Review’ by FX Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The all-star benefit, “Night of Too Many Stars,” will no longer use the comic’s services.

In the wake of the New York Times’ report in which five women accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, the networks and other business ventures have already started distancing themselves from him. On Thursday, HBO was the first to respond to the allegations with a statement released not long after the story published.

“Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the ‘Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs,’ which will be presented live on HBO on November 18,” the network said in a statement. “In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On-Demand services.”

That means that HBO has yanked his 2006 comedy series “Lucky Louie” and comedy specials he had done with the network, such as “Oh My God” in 2013.

“Night of Too Many Stars” is an all-star benefit hosted by Jon Stewart to be presented live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Nov. 18. The special will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films. The comedy event was created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel to support autism schools, programs and services.

Meanwhile, FX Network, which has worked with C.K. extensively and has many current projects on which he’s an executive producer, also released a statement.

“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

On FX, C.K. is listed as one of the co-creators and executive producers of the Pamela Adlon’s series “Better Things” and the Zach Galifianakis comedy “Baskets.” He also created, wrote, directed, starred in, and edited his own series “Louie” for five seasons.

His new film “I Love You, Daddy,” which he directed and starred in, had its premiere canceled by indie film distributor The Orchard hours before The New York Times published its article.