Louis C.K.: Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Jason Alexander, and More React to Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Louis C.K. is the latest entertainment figure to be accused of sexual misconduct, with several women telling the New York Times that the actor, comedian, and filmmaker masturbated in front of them. The premiere of C.K.’s new movie “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled in advance of the NYT story, as was his appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Several have already reacted on social media:
For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K. I won’t defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it. https://t.co/wyA5ImeDO7
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 9, 2017
Fuck yes they’re brave. NO MORE SILENCING. https://t.co/8WnMUR6lZf
— Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) November 9, 2017
Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate. It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women – that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate.
— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 9, 2017
I’ve been hearing things for the past few years. Some of these were surprising — I somehow didn’t know about Spacey until like a month ago. This one was not.
— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 9, 2017
condolences, straight white dudes.
— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) November 9, 2017
Yep. I’m just gonna keep restating the obvious because if it makes it real for all the women and men and children abused in the industry I’ll keep lookin that amazed. 😡
— Neko Case (@NekoCase) November 9, 2017
I don’t remember when I heard the rumors about him. But I’m sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I’m sorry.
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017
wow
i guess nothing will ever surprise me again
regarding men
Louis C.K. – https://t.co/brUoHJT78y
— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 9, 2017
I was told to delete a tweet I wrote about Louis CK abusing women before I applied to a high-profile comedy job because the people conducting the hiring process might not like it. These women who have spoken up are brave, and we owe them so much.https://t.co/yECc41l1Uz
— Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) November 9, 2017