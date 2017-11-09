Louis C.K.: Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Jason Alexander, and More React to Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Plus: How “Lady Bird” could make a big impact, and what to make of the latest sexual harassment stories.

Dowd and executive producer Chad Hodge on how her “complex and odd” character is a welcome change of pace for the actress.

Grace running for office? It might have happened. David Kohan and Max Mutchnick on how “Will & Grace” found its new footing, and where it goes from here.

This Friday, in a release opposite the original, the world will immediately devour “Stranger Things 2.” Good luck.