You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Louis C.K.: Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Jason Alexander, and More React to Sexual Misconduct Accusations

"This is inexcusable."

1 hour ago

Louis C.K. 2017 Netflix Special

Cara Howe/Netflix

Louis C.K. is the latest entertainment figure to be accused of sexual misconduct, with several women telling the New York Times that the actor, comedian, and filmmaker masturbated in front of them. The premiere of C.K.’s new movie “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled in advance of the NYT story, as was his appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Several have already reacted on social media:

This Article is related to: Film and tagged


More From IndieWire

ad