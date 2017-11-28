‘Love, Simon’ Trailer: A Major Hollywood Studio Finally Made a Gay Coming-of-Age Movie

Nick Robinson stars in this adaptation of Becky Albertalli's young adult novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda."

It’s very rare for a major Hollywood studio to produce and distribute a coming-of-age story centered around a closeted gay teenager. These kinds of stories are nothing new to independent film (see “Pariah,” “Mysterious Skin,” and more), but major studios have long avoided putting a gay protagonist front and center. 20th Century Fox will finally buck the trend next year with “Love, Simon,” starring Nick Robinson in the lead role.

The film is adapted from Becky Albertalli’s young adult novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” Robinson plays a closeted high school student who must deal with typical senior year struggles with friends and family all while battling the emotional turmoil of not coming out. Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, and Josh Duhamel co-star.

20th Century Fox will release “Love, Simon” in theaters March 16, 2018. The film is directed by Greg Berlanti, best known as the co-creator of CW series “Green Arrow” and “The Flash,” among others. Watch the first trailer below.