Lupita Nyong’o Calls Out Grazia Magazine For Photoshopping Her to Fit ‘Eurocentric’ Beauty Standards

The Oscar winner took to Twitter to call out the magazine for editing her appearance on their latest cover.

Lupita Nyong’o is calling out the women’s magazine Grazia UK for editing her appearance on the cover of the November 2017 issue. In a tweet posted November 9, Nyong’o said she was “disappointed” the magazine digitally removed and smoothed her hair in order to “fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like.” The Oscar winner attached a photo to the tweet that puts the Grazia UK cover side by side with the untouched photos.

Nyong’o is hardly the first actress of color to call out a magazine for a photoshopped cover. “Scandal” star Kerry Washington made headlines in April 2016 when she put on Instagram her April cover for AdWeek and wrote, “I was taken aback by the cover… It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror.”

In September, rapper Nicki Minaj published a Twitter thread in which she called out the magazine industry’s double standard for women. “Fashion mags would change my hair for their covers but allow women of a diff race to wear the exact style on the cover,” Minaj said.

Nyong’o made headlines last month by going public with a sexual harassment allegation against Harvey Weinstein. The actress can next be seen reprising her role as Maz Kanata in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in theaters December 15.

Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh pic.twitter.com/10UUScS7Xo — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 10, 2017

