Mark Frost AMA: ‘Twin Peaks’ Co-Creator Reveals What Became of Bobby and Shelly — and How the Time Travel Really Went Down

Also: whatever happened to Chet?

To ask the creators of “Twin Peaks” specific questions about what actually happens in the enigmatic series is often to set oneself up for disappointment, but Mark Frost has always been more forthcoming than David Lynch. That trend continued in his reddit AMA held earlier today, which touched on everything from the Experiment to Bobby and Shelly. Here are some highlights:

When asked about Bobby and Shelly, Frost said that the former couple “raised Rebecca together but slowly grew apart, as young couples often do. Amicable divorce, shared custody. Shelly’s weakness for ‘bad boys’ never went away, but infidelity was not the root cause for their breakup. Warrants have been issued, but Red, as of this writing, is still on the loose.”

As for the Roadhouse, which hosted a number of episode-ending musical performances this season, he singled out Tom Waits as one performer he’d like to see appear. Frost was also asked about Special Agent Chester Desmond, better known as Chet, who was played by Chris Isaak in “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” but didn’t appear in “The Return”; he answered that “Chet was discussed but we found no easy way to bring him back from wherever he is.” What a wicked game you play, Mark Frost.

That was an exception to one important rule, however: “I think everything made it into the final script,” he said of the major ideas he and Lynch had for this most recent season. Perhaps the most significant question he fielded, however, had to do with the ending: “Time travel doesn’t occur until the end of The Return and only to one character,” Frost revealed. Well all right, then. Read his full AMA here.