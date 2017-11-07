Magic Meets the Mafia in ‘The Magic Order,’ ‘Kingsman’ Author Mark Millar’s First Comic For Netflix

Millar partners with "The Avengers" illustrator Olivier Coipel on "The Magic Order."

“Magic meets the mob” in “The Magic Order,” Netflix’s first ever original comic book series. The streaming giant will publish six issues of the flagship series to come out of its new partnership with “Kingsman” author Mark Millar. Netflix acquired Millar’s comics publishing empire in a deal finalized earlier this year, and “The Magic Order” will be the first Millarworld project as a Netflix subsidiary. “The Avengers” artist Oliver Coipel will illustrate the series.

Per the official synopsis: “Magic meets the mob in ‘The Magic Order,’ as five families of magicians sworn to protect our world for generations must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness…unless the darkness gets them first.”

“We wanted to make a splash with our first book for Netflix and this is it,’ said Millar. “I love dark fantasy and there’s an enormous gap in the market for something like this. Netflix hiring Olivier has also made me the happiest guy alive. I’ve been after him for almost ten years so to finally have our names in the same book is an absolute honor.” Millar co-runs Millarworld with his partner, Lucy Millar.

“The Magic Order” will be released in spring, 2018. You can find the cover image below.