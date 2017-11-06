Mark Wahlberg Explains the Real Reason He Asked God to Forgive Him for ‘Boogie Nights’

We'll probably never see Wahlberg take on a character like Dirk Diggler ever again.

Mark Wahlberg dropped a bombshell last month during an appearance at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago. Speaking with Cardinal Blasé Cupich, Wahlberg mentioned that he somewhat regretted starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Boogie Nights,” saying his role as Dirk Diggler was at the top of his list of poor career choices. Wahlberg’s thoughts went viral in no time, but the actor is here to clear the air somewhat. Speaking to PEOPLE on the “Daddy’s Home 2” red carpet, Wahlberg clarified his comments and explained why he said what he did.

“I was sitting in front of a couple of thousand kids talking about and trying to encourage them to come back to their faith, and I was just saying that I just hope he has a sense of humor because I maybe made some decisions that may not be okay with Him,” Wahlberg said.

In Wahlberg’s original comment, the actor said, “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past. ‘Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top of the list.”

The actor says having a family has changed his perspective on the type of movie roles he accepts. Wahlberg doesn’t necessarily regret starring in “Boogie Nights,” which is often cited as his dramatic breakthrough, but he probably would never take on a role like Dirk Diggler now that he’s a father.

“I don’t want to compromise my artistic integrity or choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider, and being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue,” Wahlberg told PEOPLE.

“Daddy’s Home” opens in theaters nationwide November 10.