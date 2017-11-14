‘Mars’ Season 2 Trailer: The Red Planet Looks More Fun Than Trump’s America

The National Geographic event series is set to return this spring with six new episodes.

National Geographic has released the trailer for Season 2 of the event series “Mars,” executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The new episodes take place on a newly colonized planet, and frankly, the technologically impressive settings and state of adventure look ideal compared to the political mess of paranoia here on Earth.

Season 2 picks up several years into the future after the Daedalus crew, a group of carefully selected astronauts, finished building the ultimate colony on Mars called Olympus Town. The new episodes, set to premiere in Spring 2018, examines the impact that humans would have on the Red Planet.

“Mars” also examines the potential consequences that the planet would have on humans, such as the scientific and personal detriments. Through scripted drama, special effects, and documentary sequences, National Geographic continues to transport audiences to a different world with scientifically literate programming.

“With ‘Mars,’ we wanted to simulate the imagination of audiences and continue to fire the belief that space exploration is an important, inevitable aspect of the human experience, inspiring the next generation of astronauts,” Ron Howard told Deadline.

Dee Johnson of “Nashville” will join Season 2 as showrunner, with new cast members Esai Morales, Roxy Sternberg, Levi Fiehler, and Evan Hall. Reprising their roles from Season 1 are JiHAE, Sammi Rotibi, Alberto Ammann, and Cosima Shaw, who will also appear in the new six-episode season.

Check out the exclusive trailer below, before it airs Tuesday night during “The Long Road Home” at 10 p.m.