‘Mad Men’ Producer Marti Noxon Describes Matthew Weiner as an ‘Emotional Terrorist,’ Says She Believes His Accuser

Noxon says she was at work with Kater Gordon the day after the alleged incident.

Marti Noxon, a former consulting producer on “Mad Men” and the director of Netflix’s “To the Bone,” today lent credence to the sexual-harassment claim leveled against Matthew Weiner by Kater Gordon. Noxon both praised and criticized the “Mad Men” creator in a series of tweets, referring to him as “devilishly clever and witty” as well as “an ’emotional terrorist’ who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met.”

She saved one of her most important points for last: “I believe Kater Gordon.”

Gordon, who previously served as Weiner’s assistant before becoming a writer on the acclaimed AMC drama, won an Emmy for the episode “Meditations in an Emergency.” She alleges that, as she and Weiner were working together one night, he told her she owed it to him to let him see her naked. She was fired from the show a year later.

“I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired,” Noxon says of Gordon. “I remember clearly how shaken and subdued Kater was — and continued to be from that day on.” She then adds that, though Weiner claims he would never say something like that, “anyone with an even cursory knowledge of the show Mad Men could imagine that very line coming from the mouth of Pete Campbell.”

“Matt, Pete’s creator, is many things. He is devilishly clever and witty, but he is also, in the words of one of his colleagues, an ‘emotional terrorist’ who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met,” Noxon continues. “This personality type can not help but create an atmosphere where everyone is constantly off guard and unsure where they stand.”

