‘Marvel’s Runaways’: The 6 Best Changes from the Comics to the Hulu Series

Some smart decisions helped lead to one of the best comic book dramas of the year.

For comic book fans, the premiere of a new adaptation of a favorite work is always a nerve-wracking thing. The hope is that the story will be captured well by the producers, while the reality is the history of comics adaptations is littered with massive disappointments.

So it’s a relief to see that so far, Hulu’s adaptation of the Brian K. Vaughn-created “Runaways” has lived up to the expectations of Marvel fans, while not being shy about making some significant changes to the story and the characters. However, there’s no reason to fear these changes, as many of them prove to be not necessarily an improvement on the original story, but clearly valuable when it comes to creating an episodic drama out of it.

Beyond updating the technology for today’s teen use of smartphones and Lyft, here are some of the best changes so far. While there are spoilers below for the first three episodes of the series (now streaming on Hulu) there are no spoilers for the comics beyond reference to what is now different.

Aging Up Molly

Molly underwent two major transformations from the comics to the screen: Her last name was changed from Hayes to Hernandez, and she also got a little bit older. While in the first issue of “Runaways” Molly’s only 11 (making her very much the baby of the group), the series begins with her at 15. While still the youngest, she’s able to hold her own a little bit more with the other kids (and also attends the same school as them).