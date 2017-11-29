‘Mary Magdalene’ First Trailer: Rooney Mara Follows Joaquin Phoenix’s Jesus in Biblical Epic

"Lion" director Garth Davis returns with an intimate epic about one of Jesus' most well known disciples.

“Lion” director Garth Davis is about to introduce a new kind of Biblical epic. Instead of focusing on the likes of Noah or Moses, David has decided to tell the story of Mary Magdalene, casting his “Lion” supporting actress Rooney Mara in the title role. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Jesus, following in the footsteps of Willem Dafoe and Jim Caviezel before him.

“Mary Magdalene” is Davis’ first directorial effort since “Lion” earned him the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director. He reunites with cinematographer Greig Fraser on the new film. Fraser earned an Oscar nomination for his work on “Lion.” The supporting cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim.

“Mary Magdalene” is set for release on March 30, 2018. Watch the first trailer below.