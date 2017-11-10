Matthew Weiner and Louis CK Didn’t Just Allegedly Harass Women — They Silenced Them

Beyond the actual allegations, the survivors of sexual assault have had to deal with major repercussions to their careers.

As an avalanche of stories about bad behavior in Hollywood consumes the industry, it’s time to not only question the system that enabled this behavior, but acknowledge the full extent of the resulting damage.

Beyond the physical or psychological damage that such harassment and assault caused its victims, many of these cases impacted careers — stopping some from chasing their Hollywood hopes and dreams all together, and keeping others from pursuing certain jobs because of whom might be attached.

For instance, in the NY Times exposé on Louis C.K.’s long history of sexual misconduct, two of the two women who watched C.K. get naked and masturbate in front of them, writers Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, told the newspaper that they didn’t go to the police because they were unsure whether or not what he had done was a criminal act.

But beyond whether C.K. could have been arrested for his actions, the far more serious crime committed against these women may be the underreported but horrifying trend that unites every one of these stories: the aftermath.

Actresses who were labeled as “difficult” and denied top roles, writers who quit their jobs, directors who never got another chance. Women who wanted to pursue their passion in the entertainment industry, and instead exited in tatters. The actual acts are awful, but the fact that those who experienced them have had to live with the repercussions, while the perpetrators have experienced great success, makes it all worse.

In the case of Goodman and Wolov, for example, the Times noted that the writers talked to members of the comedy world about what C.K. did — until they felt pressured by CK’s manager, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, to stop talking. Becky reps some of the top comedians in the business, including Kevin Hart and Amy Poehler, but Goodman and Wolov “took themselves out of the running for the many projects he was involved in. Though their humor is in line with what he produces, ‘we know immediately that we can never even submit our material,'” Wolov told the newspaper.

Another comedian who spoke to the Times about C.K.’s actions, Abby Schachner, said the star apologized to her later, and that she accepted his apology. “But the original interaction left her deeply dispirited, she said, and was one of the things that discouraged her from pursuing comedy,” the Times wrote.