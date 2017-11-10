Will Matthew Weiner’s Sexual Harassment Allegation Sink Amazon’s ‘The Romanoffs’?

The series has been in production since August, and is being fully directed by Weiner, which makes things tricky for Amazon.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Amazon quickly put a halt to an untitled Weinstein Co. project from David O. Russell. But another Weinstein project, “The Romanoffs,” continued without the now-embattled production company.

Now the fate of “The Romanoffs” may now be called into question as well, following new allegations against series creator Matthew Weiner. In an article for The Information, former “Mad Men” writer Kater Gordon said Weiner, who created the critically acclaimed AMC series, harassed her one night while working on a script.

A spokesperson for Weiner said, “he does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague,” while Amazon did not return a request for comment.

Nonetheless, Amazon now finds itself in a much more complicated position with “The Romanoffs” than it did with the Russell series. The Russell show, set to star Julianne Moore, Robert De Niro and Michael Shannon, was said to cost $160 million for two seasons, totaling 20 episodes. De Niro was hired at a whopping $750,000 per episode.

Amazon may have dodged a bullet by finding an “out” to exit the Russell series. Russell hasn’t made many TV attempts, and when he has, those projects have fallen short. That includes ABC’s “Members Only,” a drama that Russell eventually left and never aired. There was no guarantee the Russell show had legs.

“The Romanoffs,” on the other hand, managed to survive Amazon’s severed Weinstein relationship because of Weiner’s proven TV track record, and the fact that its eight episodes have been in production (in New York and Toronto) since late August.

Now, Amazon would be hard-pressed to halt production. The streaming service would lose money on the episodes that are already in the can, and it would also put an entire cast and crew out of work.

And simply removing Weiner wouldn’t be easy either. Like “Mad Men,” this new show is his vision, and he is directing every episode of the anthology series. “The Romanoffs” is a contemporary series about people who are believed to be the descendants of the Romanoff family that ruled Russia until Communism.

Stars who have signed on for “The Romanoffs” include Christina Hendricks, Diane Lane, Amanda Peet, Paul Reiser, Corey Stoll, John Slattery, Andrew Rannells, Janet Montgomery, Aaron Eckhart, and Isabelle Huppert. Semi Chellas is the writer and executive producer along with Weiner.

With Weinstein out of the picture, Amazon Studios is now the sole producer on “The Romanoffs.” But for how much longer, it’s unclear. Amazon now seems determined to press “restart” on its programming operations in the wake of Amazon Studios boss Roy Price’s departure following sexual harassment allegations against him.