Mel Gibson Is ‘Glad’ Women Are Speaking Out Against ‘Painful’ Abuse and Sexual Harassment

The star of "Daddy's Home 2," who pleaded no contest to battering his then-girlfriend in 2010, weighs in on sexual harassment.

At long last, Mel Gibson has weighed in on the abuse and sexual harassment scandals plaguing Hollywood. When asked about the the accusations against Harvey Weinstien, Kevin Spacey, and more, Gibson made his thoughts clear during a “Daddy’s Home 2” red carpet appearance.

“Things got shaken up a little bit and there is a lot of light being thrown into places where there were shadows and that is kind of healthy,” Gibson told the Guardian. “It’s painful, but I think pain is a precursor to change.”

As Vulture reported, Gibson previously spoke about Hollywood’s sexual harassment problem earlier in the week in an interview with Irish television network RTE. “Your heart goes out to the victims, of course,” he said. “And I’m glad that they spoke up. And I think it’s unfortunate that they have to relive the whole thing to heal themselves. And the rest of us are subjected to the problem. And I think we really need to look at it.”

Gibson is currently in theaters with “Daddy’s Home 2,” in which he appears opposite Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. He received an Oscar nomination earlier this year for Best Director thanks to “Hacksaw Ridge.”