‘Under the Skin’ and ‘Jackie’ Composer Mica Levi’s Anime Soundtrack Is as Trippy (and Great) as You’d Expect — Listen

If you’ve seen “Under the Skin” and “Jackie,” there’s a good chance that Mica Levi has quickly become one of your favorite composers. The English musician, formerly of Micachu and the Shapes, has built an impressive resume and won acclaim over the last few years: “Jackie,” landed her an Oscar nomination, whereas “Under the Skin” earned her an award from LAFCA. Levi also composed the score for an animated short film called “Delete Beach,” and one song has made its way online.

According to Boomkat, which has the entire soundtrack available for purchase, “Delete Beach” is “set in a near future where carbon-based energy is outlawed and supposes a paradoxical scenario, one where fossil fuels — the ostensible accelerator of humanity’s progress and decline — become energy for the toil against state oppression and enforced inequality. In doing so, it resonates with anime’s strong tradition of exploring eco-feminist themes and power dynamics, both socio-political and technological.”

Levi’s work was most recently heard on Michael Almereyda’s “Marjorie Prime.” She’ll next collaborate with “The Childhood of a Leader” director Brady Corbet on a musical starring Rooney Mara.

