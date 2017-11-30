Michael Moore Battling Harvey and Bob Weinstein Over ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ Sequel

The future of Moore's Trump-themed sequel to the highest grossing documentary ever released is now in question.

A legal battle is brewing between Michael Moore and Harvey and Bob Weinstein over the release of “Fahrenheit 11/9,” the Donald Trump-themed sequel to Moore’s award-winning “Fahrenheit 9/11.” “9/11” is still the highest grossing documentary of all time, and the Weinstein brothers committed $6 million to Moore’s sequel. According to Deadline, $2 million has been spent on the film as of now, but the now the future of the film is in jeopardy given the sexual harassment and abuse allegations against both brothers.

Deadline reports that the Weinstein brothers have control over the sequel and are blocking Moore and his representative at WME from going forward to set the film with a theatrical distributor or premium broadcast outlet. The Weinstein brothers apparently want the $2 million they’ve spent on the movie back, but Moore does not want to give money to Harvey Weinstein as it would “morally compromise his film to cut a check to a man he considers a sexual predator.” WME thinks Weinstein should realize the funds lost are because of his own wrongdoing and that he should let Moore proceed with finishing and releasing the film.

Accroding to Deadline, “If this leads to litigation, Moore would likely seek to undo the deal by alleging fraud against Harvey Weinstein, for entering into a deal on the film at a time he knew full well that his misconduct was being investigated and would soon be exposed.”

Moore was not available for comment, but Bob Weinstein issued the following statement to Deadline: “Michael Moore an I always have and still enjoy a good personal and business relationship. With regards to commenting on his future film, I think he would be the best person to speak with.”

The brewing legal battle could result in the second time Moore goes to court to fight the Weinstein brothers. Moore filed a lawsuit in 2011 over unpaid profits on “Fahrenheit 9/11.” The sequel, which Moore is still tinkering with in the editing room, follows Trump’s Presidential victory and the chaotic fallout that took place during his first year in office.