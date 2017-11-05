Michelle Pfeiffer Calls Sexual Harassment a ‘Systemic’ Problem in Hollywood — Watch

She says every woman she's spoken to has had an experience.

Michelle Pfeiffer has added her voice to the chorus of women speaking out about sexual harassment in the film industry. The actress, who was at Sundance this year with “Where Is Kyra?” and also appears in Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” and Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” calls the problem “systemic” while clarifying that she never had an experience with Harvey Weinstein herself.

“I have never worked with Harvey,” the actress tells the BBC in a new interview. “I have had some experiences, and I have to say, since this has all come out there really hasn’t been one woman that I’ve talked to who hasn’t had an experience. And it just really goes to show you how systemic the problem is.”

She added, “I know I’m having conversations with women I’ve known my whole life and we have never discussed this and it is coming out.” Following Branagh’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel, Pfeiffer will next be seen in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Watch her full interview here.