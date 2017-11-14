‘Mindhunter’ Visual Effects Video Reveals David Fincher’s Obsessive Attention to Detail — Watch

Perfectly placed trees, saturated colors, and vintage cars breathe life into the world of the Netflix crime drama.

With Netflix’s “Mindhunter,” David Fincher has proven he can apply the same laser-like storytelling abilities to television as he does to his enigmatic films. Jonathan Groff plays FBI Agent Holden Ford in the period crime drama, who uses criminal psychology methods to get inside the heads of some seriously deranged serial killers. Reviewing the series for IndieWire, Ben Travers called the series “a darkly comic, slyly progressive, and super chatty version of ‘Zodiac.'”

It’s no secret that Fincher has an obsessive attention to detail, and he has been known to use CGI in unexpected ways to smooth out landscapes, perfect cityscapes, and correct his often mind-bending timelines. The visual effects in “Mindhunter” are no exception, and a fascinating breakdown from the VFX studio Artemple illustrates just how deep the detail runs. Since the show is set in the 1970s, Fincher uses effects to wipe background shots of anything not period-appropriate; including modern cars, planes, and buildings. He also has a clear affinity for perfectly manicured lawns.

Take a look at the meticulous visual effects in “Mindhunter” below: