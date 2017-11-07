‘The Misogynists’ Teaser Trailer: A Trump Supporter Wreaks Havoc in Election Night Black Comedy

Indie provocateur Onur Tukel casts Dylan Baker as a Trump Voter holed up in a hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election.

November 8, 2016 may be a day that will live in infamy for many. For Onur Tukel, it was inspiration for his next film. The indie provocateur behind “Catfight,” “Applesauce” and “Summer of Blood” decided to explore how a Trump supporter experienced the fateful night. This tongue-in-cheek exploration of a divided America digs deep into the night’s mass existential crisis, finding disquieting results. Dylan Baker (“The Americans”) leads the cast with a gleefully deranged performance, altnerately provoking and pontificating throughout the film’s wild first teaser trailer.

Per the official synopsis: “In a single, fully-stocked hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, two Trump supporters celebrate the unexpected results. As the night rages on, an ensemble of characters venture in and out of the room. Some match the two’s enthusiasm while others voice their terror at the prospect of the incoming president, but most struggle to find reasons to care less about the results that caused the debauched celebration occurring around them.”

Watch the lively first teaser for “The Misogynists” below: