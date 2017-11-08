‘Mosaic’: Steven Soderbergh’s Murder Mystery App is Now Available to Download for Free — Watch

Only Steven Soderbergh would even think of trying to pull off a narrative story like "Mosaic."

The super secretive wait for “Mosaic” is finally over. Steven Soderbergh and HBO’s murder mystery has officially launched as a groundbreaking narrative app that can be downloaded for free on devices that include iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Soderbergh partnered with the technology company PodOp to create the interactive experience, which is structured as a choose-your-own-adventure murder mystery.

The story centers around the murder of a celebrity named Olivia Lake (Sharon Stone), and the app features different story threads relating to all the different characters that users can select to watch on their own terms. Supporting characters are played by Garrett Hedlund, Frederick Weller, Beau Bridges, Paul Reubens, and more. The narrative does not have a traditional beginning, middle, or end. The app presents a handful of files that the viewer selects to watch. It’s up to the viewer to piece together the mystery.

Given the intricate nature of the story, Soderbergh was forced to shoot each scene from multiple perspectives. Ed Solomon handled screenwriting duties, but it’s entirely up to the viewer to create their own path for the narrative.

“Mosaic” will be available to download on Android devices soon. Apple users can click here to download the app. The six-part limited series version of the story premieres January 22 on HBO.