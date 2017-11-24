Netflix to Produce ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Season 2: Watch Jonah Ray Break the News

Joel Hodgson and Felicia Day joined the new star of the revival to share the good news Thanksgiving night.

The next time the Satellite of Love is subjected to terrible movies, it’ll be on Netflix’s dollar. As announced on Thursday, the cult series “Mystery Science Theater 3000” (also known as “MST3K: The Return”) will be returning for a second season sometime — per the lyrics of the show’s theme song — “in the not-too-distant future.”

The announcement came at the end of the now annual “MST3K” Turkey Day Marathon, as stars Felicia Day and Jonah Ray, alongside creator Joel Hodgson, shared the news. Check out their reaction below:

“MST3K” has had quite the journey since its inception nearly 30 years ago. After an epic run that began in 1989, eventually migrating from local Minneapolis TV to Comedy Central and the Sci-Fi Channel, “MST3K” was initially canceled in 1999. Then, it returned to its fans after a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign. While the first season of the show, released by Netflix in April 2017, was thus fan-sponsored, the new season will be produced by Netflix as one of its original series.

When “MST3K” returns, it will be available in the following territories: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland. Per an official release from Shout! Factory, “during its eleven years and 197 episodes on the Comedy Channel and Sci-Fi Channel, it attained a loyal fan base and critical acclaim, including a Peabody Award and two Emmys® nominations.”

The use of the phrase “the not-too-distant future” means there’s no guarantee of new episodes in the year 2018, but the fact that Netflix is investing in the newest iteration of this long-beloved favorite is good news. Season 1 of “MST3K: The Return” is streaming now.