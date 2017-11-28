National Board of Review 2017 Winners: ‘The Post’ Named Best Film, Greta Gerwig is Best Director

"The Post" dominated this year's National Board of Review awards with three major wins, including Best Actor and Best Actress.

The National Board of Review (NBR) has made their selections for the best films and performances of 2017. “The Post” has taken top honors, winning the Best Film prize, while Laurie Metcalf, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep all received acting honors. Greta Gerwig earned the Best Director prize.

The NBR is often one of the first organizations to announce their end-of-the-year selections, followed closely by the New York Film Critics Circle (which makes its announcement on November 30). Awards season officially kicked off with the Gotham Awards on November 27, where “Get Out” earned three awards and “Call Me By Your Name” won Best Feature.

While the NBR awards are considered a forerunner to predicting Oscar nominations, the organization’s prizes don’t always line up with the Academy’s final choices. The NBR Best Film prize has gone to Best Picture nominees like “Manchester By the Sea,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Her,” and “Zero Dark Thirty” in the past, but the group has also awarded outliers like “A Most Violent Year” with their top prize as well. The last NBR Best Film winner to go on to win the Best Picture Oscar was “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008.

The full list of 2017 National Board of Review winners is below.

Best Film: “The Post”

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Best Actor: Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, “The Disaster Artist

Best Animated Feature: “Coco”

Breakthrough Performance: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Directorial Debut: Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Foxtrot”

Best Documentary: “Jane”

Best Ensemble: “Get Out”

Spotlight Award: Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”)

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “First They Killed My Father” and “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992”

Top Films

“Baby Driver”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Downsizing”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Logan”

“Phantom Thread”

Top 5 Foreign Language Films

“A Fantastic Woman”

“Frantz”

“Loveless”

“Summer 1993”

“The Square”

Top 5 Documentaries

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Brimstone & Glory”

“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars”

“Faces Places”

“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis”