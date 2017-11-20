‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and ‘V for Vendetta’ Come to Netflix Next Month, Plus a Double Dose of ‘Ace Ventura’

Cuddle up with Chris Pratt when "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" hits Netflix in December.

Ah, December. A time for sipping hot beverages, retail therapy, and gathering the family around the television. This holiday season, Netflix will add blockbuster comedies new and old to its collection, as well as some more artistic fare fresh from festival circuit. Next month on the streaming platform, home viewers can catch the comedic stylings of Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” in case they missed it in theaters. If you prefer something a little darker, the Wachowskis’ dystopian epic “V for Vendetta” will also be available.

Jim Carrey may be recently known for his painting skills and red carpet nihilism, but back in the ’90s he was just “Ace Ventura.” Beginning in December, you can revisit both “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” For an in-depth look at another loose-lipped eccentric, check out “Voyeur,” the documentary about journalist Gay Talese from Myles Kane and Josh Koury (“We Are Wizards”).

Holidays getting you nostalgic? Check out the Sandra Bullock tearjerker “While You Were Sleeping,” “The Little Rascals,” or “The Santa Clause.” Whether you’re tucking in with a honey and some hot cocoa, or hiding from pesky relatives, Netflix has you covered.

Read the full list of new titles coming to Netflix in December below.

Available 12/1/17

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

August Rush

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

Voyeur– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While You Were Sleeping

Available 12/5/17

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Available 12/8/17

El Camino Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/11/17

Catwoman

Available 12/12/17

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Available 12/15/17

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discovering Bigfoot

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

Available 12/19/17

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available 12/22/17

Bright– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/23/17

Creep 2

Available 12/27/17

Pusher

Available 12/29/17

Killer Legends

Shelter

The Climb– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 12/31/17

Fun Mom Dinner