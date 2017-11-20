‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and ‘V for Vendetta’ Come to Netflix Next Month, Plus a Double Dose of ‘Ace Ventura’

Ah, December. A time for sipping hot beverages, retail therapy, and gathering the family around the television. This holiday season, Netflix will add blockbuster comedies new and old to its collection, as well as some more artistic fare fresh from festival circuit. Next month on the streaming platform, home viewers can catch the comedic stylings of Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” in case they missed it in theaters. If you prefer something a little darker, the Wachowskis’ dystopian epic “V for Vendetta” will also be available.
Jim Carrey may be recently known for his painting skills and red carpet nihilism, but back in the ’90s he was just “Ace Ventura.” Beginning in December, you can revisit both “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” For an in-depth look at another loose-lipped eccentric, check out “Voyeur,” the documentary about journalist Gay Talese from Myles Kane and Josh Koury (“We Are Wizards”).
Holidays getting you nostalgic? Check out the Sandra Bullock tearjerker “While You Were Sleeping,” “The Little Rascals,” or “The Santa Clause.” Whether you’re tucking in with a honey and some hot cocoa, or hiding from pesky relatives, Netflix has you covered.
Read the full list of new titles coming to Netflix in December below.
Available 12/1/17
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
August Rush
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
Voyeur– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
While You Were Sleeping
Available 12/5/17
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Available 12/8/17
El Camino Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 12/11/17
Catwoman
Available 12/12/17
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Available 12/15/17
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Discovering Bigfoot
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
Available 12/19/17
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Available 12/22/17
Bright– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 12/23/17
Creep 2
Available 12/27/17
Pusher
Available 12/29/17
Killer Legends
Shelter
The Climb– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 12/31/17
Fun Mom Dinner