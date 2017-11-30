2017 New York Film Critics Circle Announces Winners — Updating Live

The country's oldest film critics group is announcing their annual winners live on Twitter.

As is their tradition, this morning the New York Film Critics Circle will announce its annual awards live on Twitter. The first week of awards season has already seen “Get Out” and “Call Me by Your Name” top the Gotham Awards and “The Post” take top honors with the National Board of Review, and today all eyes turn to the NYFCC to see which movies and performances will get an added boost as we get closer to the bigger shows. The group is meeting right now and will announce their honorees throughout the day, from Best Film to acting categories and more.

Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest and most prestigious in the country. The circle’s membership includes critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and the web’s most respected online publications, including IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn and David Ehrlich. Every year the organization meets in New York to vote on awards for the calendar year’s films. Check out our awards calendar, and our Oscar Predictions right here.

The NYFCC will hold its annual Gala Awards dinner on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. The full winners list is below, updating live.

New York Film Critics 2017 Award Winners

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Screenplay:

Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Best Cinematography: “Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison

Best Non-fiction Film: “Faces Places,” dir. Agnes Varda and JR

Best Foreign Language Film: “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” dir. Robin Campillo

Best Animated Feature: “Coco,” dir. Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina

Best First Film: “Get Out,” dir. Jordan Peele

Special Awards: TBD

