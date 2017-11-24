OK GO Makes Live Art Using 567 Printers in Its Most Eye-Popping Music Video Yet — Watch

The band returns to prove why they are truly music video visionaries.

OK GO is famous for its elaborately constructed music videos, but the band may have delivered their most insanely eye-popping clip yet for the song “Obsession.” The video finds the band performing in front of a wall of 567 computer printers. The machines are all synchronized to print out different colored paper, resulting in a visual kaleidoscope you won’t be able to take your eyes off of.

According to the band’s official description on Youtube, the viewing experience will look significantly better if the video’s resolution setting in at 1440p or 2160p. The group does not recommend leaving the clip on “Auto HD,” as it will result in distortion during a few scenes.

The “Obsession” music video was directed by OK GO lead singer Damian Kulash, Jr. and artist Yusuke Tanaka. The band says all of the paper used for the music video was donated to Greenpeace. Watch the clip below.