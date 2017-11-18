Olivia Munn Wants Brett Ratner Out of the Film Industry, Says Men in Hollywood ‘Aren’t Woke; They’re Scared’

She thinks Warner Bros. needs to sever all ties with him.

Olivia Munn was one of several women to have accused Brett Ratner of sexual harassment in recent weeks, and as a result he’s no longer involved with the “Wonder Woman” sequel or several other Warner Bros. projects. But, the actress says in a new Los Angeles Times interview, that isn’t enough: “I want Warner Bros. to sever all ties and relationships with Brett Ratner,” she told the paper of record.

“If you ask me, now, do I feel good? Do I feel like I have justice? No,” Munn said. “I’m thankful that we’re in this moment where our voices actually matter. But I don’t feel like there’s actually an awakening of consciousness in Hollywood. There’s an understanding that there will be backlash in the marketplace and to their bottom line if they don’t make these big announcements. They aren’t woke; they’re scared.”

Via his lawyer, Ratner has denied all the accusations made against him. He previously said in a statement that, “in light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities. I don’t want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved.” His company RatPac-Dune Entertainment still has a relationship with WB, however.