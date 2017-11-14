You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘One Tree Hill’ Cast and Crew Accuse Creator Mark Schwahn of Sexual Harassment

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and more joined forces to speak out against the showrunner of the drama series.

2 hours ago

Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, Tyler Hilton, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton'ONE TREE HILL' TV SHOW CAST CD SIGNING, FYE STORE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 25 JAN 2005

“One Tree Hill”

Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

One Tree Hill” cast and crew members have accused creator and showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment in a letter published on Variety. The signees include six female crew members and 12 actresses who worked on the series, including leads Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz. The letter was published following a Twitter thread crew member Audrey Wauchope posted on Novemeber 11 in which she revealed frequent and unwanted touching by Schwahn, who she did not identify by name at the time.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad