Oscars 2017: 26 Films Could Vie for Best Animated Feature

There won't be any problem coming up with five nominees this year, the first time final voting will be open to the entire Academy.

There won’t be any problem this year getting five nominees for Best Animated Feature. Twenty-six features were submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 90th Academy Awards. Frontrunners include Disney/Pixar’s Day of the Dead feature “Coco” and the Animation is Film Festival winner “The Breadwinner,” a GKids release backed by Angelina Jolie.

Pixar

The submitted features, listed in alphabetical order, are:

“The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”

“Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie”

“Cars 3”

“Cinderella the Cat”

“Coco”

“Despicable Me 3”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Ethel & Ernest”

“Ferdinand”

“The Girl without Hands”

“In This Corner of the World”

“The Lego Batman Movie”

“The Lego Ninjago Movie”

“Loving Vincent”

“Mary and the Witch’s Flower”

“Moomins and the Winter Wonderland”

“My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea”

“Napping Princess”

“A Silent Voice”

“Smurfs: The Lost Village”

“The Star”

“Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale”

“Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming”

The films still need to fulfill the Academy’s rules around a Los Angeles qualifying run and other theatrical release requirements. Sixteen or more films must qualify for the maximum of five nominees to be voted. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture.

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 and televised live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.