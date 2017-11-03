Park Chan-wook and Florence Pugh Teaming Up for John le Carré Adaptation ‘The Little Drummer Girl’

It would seem the Korean auteur has sympathy for Lady Macbeth.

Park Chan-wook isn’t done adapting English novels. After bringing Sarah Waters’ “Fingersmith” to the silver screen in the form of last year’s masterful “The Handmaiden,” the Korean auteur is now set to direct a six-part adaptation of John le Carré’s “The Little Drummer Girl” starring Florence Pugh.

The news comes courtesy of the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, who adds that the BBC TV project begins shooting next year. Pugh has won acclaim for her lead performance in William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” itself a literary adaptation; she’ll next appear opposite Liam Neeson in “The Commuter.” Le Carré’s novels have been adapted for the screen more than a dozen times, including the films “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Constant Gardener,” and “A Most Wanted Man.”

“The Little Drummer Girl” was previously adapted by George Roy Hill in 1984, with Diane Keaton and Klaus Kinski starring. One might reasonably suspect that Park, whose filmography includes “Oldboy” and “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,” will take the material in a considerably darker direction than his predecessor.