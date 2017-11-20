‘Phantom Thread’: Enter to Attend Special Screening with Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis

See "Phantom Thread" in New York City on November 26, and stay after for a special Q&A with Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Paul Thomas Anderson returns to the big screen this Christmas with one of 2017’s most highly anticipated films, “Phantom Thread.” The film also reunites Anderson with three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, and will mark Day-Lewis’ final on-screen performance, who announced his retirement from acting earlier this year.

“Phantom Thread” is another period piece for Anderson, but this time he takes on London in the 1950s. Day-Lewis plays Reynolds Woodcock, a renowned dressmaker who falls for a strong-willed young woman played by Vicky Krieps. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Anderson said the film is “not your standard love story,” and cited Daphne Du Maurier’s celebrated novel, “Rebecca” as a source of inspiration.

To celebrate the Christmas Day release of “Phantom Thread,” Focus Features is hosting a special screening event in New York City on Sunday, November 26th and 15 lucky IndieWire readers will have the chance to attend with a plus one. For more information and to sign up, click here.

The screening will takes place at 6:30pm at the Director’s Guild of America Theater (110 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019). Stay immediately after the film for a Q&A with Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville and Vicky Krieps. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see and hear two of cinema’s very best speak about their craft in person.

Enter for a chance to attend by clicking here. For additional chances to win, readers can head over to the Focus Features social pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Good luck!