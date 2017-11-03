Paz de la Huerta Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice: ‘I Was so Terrified of Him’

The New York Police Department is currently investigating the sexual assault claims.

Paz de la Huerta, the actress best known for roles in “The Cider House Rules,” “Choke,” and HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape in an interview with Vanity Fair. The actress says she was assaulted by Weinstein on two separate occasions. The first allegedly occurred in November 2010 after Weinstein offered to drive her home to her Tribeca apartment. De la Huerta says he demanded to come inside for a drink.

“Things got very uncomfortable very fast,” she said. Weinstein reportedly tried to kiss her, but the actress refused. He reacted by allegedly pushing her onto the bed, taking down his pants down, and lifting her skirt. “I felt afraid…It wasn’t consensual…It happened very quickly…He stuck himself inside me…When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”

According to de la Huerta, Weinstein raped her again just over a month later in December. She says Weinstein continued to call her after their first encounter and then showed up drunk one evening in her apartment building’s lobby.

“I was in no state,” she said. “I was so terrified of him…I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig…He raped me.”

De la Huerta joins other actresses like Rose McGowan and Asia Argento in accusing the former head of The Weinstein Company of rape. More than 60 women have come forward with other sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Lea Seydoux.