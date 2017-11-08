Portia de Rossi Accuses Steven Seagal of Sexual Harassment: ‘He Sat Me Down and Unzipped His Leather Pants’

Portia de Rossi has come forward with a story about Steven Seagal, alleging that the action star “told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen” as part of an audition before unzipping his pants.

“My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office,” de Rossi wrote on Twitter. “He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'”

Read More:Steven Seagal Has Been Banned from Ukraine and Labeled a Threat to National Security

“The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies recently shared a similar story about Seagal, alleging that she met with him in a hotel room and was told a casting director would be present as well; she found Seagal alone in the room and left as quickly as possible.